Red city mayor ‘terrified of Donald Trump’ declares support for Kamala Harris

The mayor of a Republican stronghold declared his support for Democrat Kamala Harris for president, describing how he is terrified of Donald Trump.

Waukesha mayor Shawn Reilly, who voted Republican for most of his life but has previously supported a third party and Joe Biden, endorsed the vice president in the 2024 race.

Mr Reilly, who left the Republican party following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, said his choice was a “vote against Trump,”

“He’s been convicted of felonies and this is not what the United States needs,” he explained.