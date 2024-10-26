Trump claims Beyoncé was booed off stage at Harris rally

Donald Trump claimed Beyoncé was booed off stage at the Kamala Harris rally in Texas.

The former US president addressed the superstar’s support for his rival during his rally in Michigan on Saturday (26 October).

Trump said: “Last night my opponent had one of these and they got Beyoncé. You know, Beyoncé.

“So Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left. The place went crazy and booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform.

The singer joined Harris onstage at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on Friday (25 October), where she was joined by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.