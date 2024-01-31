Rep Menendez mocks Trump-supporting Republicans for ‘bending knee to orange Jesus’

A Democratic Representative mocked his Republican colleagues over their support for Donald Trump by referring to the former president as "Orange Jesus."

During a session on impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rob Menendez slammed his fellow lawmakers.

“We have not lived up to our oversight obligation here on this committee because you all are obsessed with the border,” he said.

"Because you bend the knee to the ‘Orange Jesus’ as you refer to him across the aisle.”