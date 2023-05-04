Trump claims he would end war in Ukraine in one day: ‘It would be easy’

Donald Trump has claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in “one day” if he was president.

The former president described the situation as “a disaster” as he spoke to GB News in an interview aired on Wednesday evening (3 May).

“If I were president, and I say this, I will end that war in one day, it would take 24 hours,” Mr Trump said.

“I know [Volodymyr] Zelensky well, I know [Vladimir] Putin well. I would get that ended in a period of 24 hours. It would be easy, that deal would be easy.”

