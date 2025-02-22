Donald Trump has accused UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer of "not doing anything" to resolve the war in Ukraine triggered by Russia, as the US president continues to defend his controversial remarks about the country's leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

After Fox News presenter Brian Kilmeade mentioned upcoming visits to Washington by Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, Trump criticised both of them for their responses to the conflict.

"Macron's a friend of mine and I've met the prime minister and he's a very nice guy, but nobody's done anything," he claimed.