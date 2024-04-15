Meet the supporters and protesters outside Trump’s criminal trial

Once again, Donald Trump made history on Monday, becoming the first American president to ever stand on criminal charges.

The former president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to conceal a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The charges on their own are misdemeanours but have been elevated to felonies because Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg says they occurred to violate state or federal election laws.

Independent TV's Richard Hall spoke with supporters and protesters alike outside court.