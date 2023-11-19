Donald Trump mocks supporter for shouting ‘we love you’

Donald Trump mocked one of his supporters at a campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday, 18 November.

The Trump supporter shouted "we love you" to the former Republican president.

Mr Trump responded and said: "Thank you. Doesn’t sound like my kind of a lover but that’s ok."

"You got to see this guy", Mr Trump said as he ridiculed the man at his campaign rally.

The leading contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination will visit Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the US-Mexico border on Sunday, 19 November, as he continues campaigning for the Republican nomination.