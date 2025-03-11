Trump transforms White House lawn into Tesla showroom to support Musk

Donald Trump turned the White House's south lawn into a Tesla exhibit as he showed support for the company's CEO and "First Buddy" Elon Musk.

Mr Trump vowed to label people who vandalize Tesla vehicles as “domestic terrorists” after Tesla facilities and individual owners across the U.S reported seeing an increase in vandalism and arson attempts against the vehicles.

He also announced that he had bought a Cybertruck for his granddaughter Kai Trump.

Tesla’s share prices plunged by 15 percent on Monday, returning to their lowest levels since Mr Trump defeated Kamala Harris in November and their worst day since 2020.