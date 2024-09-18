Donald Trump bizarrely claims nuclear weapons are biggest threat to car industry

Donald Trump has claimed nuclear weapons are the main danger facing the car manufacturing sector.

The former US president made his comments during a town hall in Michigan with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday (17 September)

Trump was asked by an attendee about the largest threat to Michigan’s automotive future.

He responded: “We have one major threat...nuclear weapons.”

He continued: “We have countries that are hostile to us. They don't have to be. I got along great with Vladimir Putin, President Xi and Kim Jong-un.”