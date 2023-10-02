Trump baselessly claims fraud trial against him is a ‘scam and a sham’

Donald Trump baselessly claimed his civil fraud trial was a "scam" and a "sham" as he arrived at court in Lower Manhattan, New York City, on Monday (2 October).

The former president's remarks came after New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found that Mr Trump and his adult sons Donald Jr and Eric, companies and executives overvalued the assets of their company for years.

"This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Mr Trump told reporters on Monday.

At his civil fraud trial, a judge will determine what penalties Mr Trump will face over fraudulent business activities.