Pro-Trump truckers vow to boycott New York City after fraud ruling

Truck drivers supporting Donald Trump have vowed that they won’t drive to New York City after the former President was fined more than $350m after a fraud ruling.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron on 16 February restricted Mr Trump from doing business in New York after ruling he fraudulently inflated his net worth.

Truckers took to social media to offer support for Mr Trump and threaten to refuse to transport goods to New York City.

“We’re gonna stand for something man. We’re gonna stand for Trump, man,” one trucker said. “What I’m hearing over here, this is on man, this is on.”