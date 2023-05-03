Watch: Donald Trump departs his South Ayrshire golf course

Watch as the convoy taking Donald Trump leaves his golf course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the UK.

The former US president was staying at his Trump Turnberry resort during a whistle-stop tour of Scotland.

Staff waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” as they greeted him upon his arrival on Tuesday (2 May).

Mr Trump’s trip to the UK comes as he court action in the United States.

Earlier this month he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

