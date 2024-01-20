Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, following his assertion that the former US president could stop the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours if re-elected.

The Ukrainian president made the comments during an interview with Channel 4 News which aired on Friday night (19 January).

“Please, Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. So, if you can stop the war during 24 hours I think it will be enough to come,” he said.

“Maybe Donald Trump has a real idea and he can share it with me.”