Watch bizarre moment Trump falsely claims wind turbines power his TV

This is the bizarre moment Donald Trump falsely claims wind turbines power his TV during a campaign rally.

During his speech in Iowa on Saturday night (18 November), the former president said: “This is real energy, not intermittent wind.

“Darling, I would like to watch the President on television tonight. Honey, I don’t think we’ll be able to, the wind is not blowing.”

Trump has previously aired his concerns about wind power. He once warned Boris Johnson he was making a “big mistake” by backing “ridiculous” wind farms to drive the UK’s push to a net zero carbon economy.