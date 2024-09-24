Donald Trump boasts ‘women have always liked me and I’ve never had a problem’

Donald Trump boasted “women have always liked me and I’ve never had a problem” as he addressed crowds at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump claimed he will be a “protector” of women if he wins the presidential election race in November, while speaking at the rally on Monday (23 September).

The former president, who played a central role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, addressed the “great women of our country,” and claimed they are “poorer,” “less healthy,” and “less safe on the streets,” than they were four years ago.