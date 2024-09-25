Trump labels Zelensky ‘greatest salesman on earth’ in Russia war dig

Donald Trump labeled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky the “greatest salesman on Earth” as he claimed winning wars is “what Russia do”.

The former US president made his comments during a speech in Savannah on Tuesday (24 September).

“Every time Zelensky comes to the US he walks away with a hundred billion dollars. I think he’s the greatest salesman on Earth,” Trump said.

Referencing Russia, he said: “That’s what they do, they fight wars. They beat Hitler, they beat Napolean, that’s what they do.”