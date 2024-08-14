Impatient motorist drives truck into lion crossing road so he can get past

This is the shocking moment an impatient safari tourist hits a lion crossing a road so he can get past.

Safraaz Suliman was driving through the Kruger National Park, South Africa, on 2 August when a pride of lions walked across the tarmac.

Footage captures the moment a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV weaves through traffic trying to get a head start.

The driver then bumps into the back of one of the lionesses causing it to run off the tarmac startled.

Safraaz said: “The lioness was unaware of the approaching vehicle and subsequently faced the consequences of the impatient driver attempting to pass.

“We are guests in the animals' natural habitats and should therefore approach them with respect.”