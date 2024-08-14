Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:21
Impatient motorist drives truck into lion crossing road so he can get past
This is the shocking moment an impatient safari tourist hits a lion crossing a road so he can get past.
Safraaz Suliman was driving through the Kruger National Park, South Africa, on 2 August when a pride of lions walked across the tarmac.
Footage captures the moment a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV weaves through traffic trying to get a head start.
The driver then bumps into the back of one of the lionesses causing it to run off the tarmac startled.
Safraaz said: “The lioness was unaware of the approaching vehicle and subsequently faced the consequences of the impatient driver attempting to pass.
“We are guests in the animals' natural habitats and should therefore approach them with respect.”
Up next
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
02:36
Meet the former Barcelona star promoting his content on OnlyFans
01:06
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s message
00:49
Earps becomes first female footballer to get Madame Tussauds waxwork
00:59
Boxer Khelif describes ‘joy’ on return home after winning Olympic gold
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:47
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury seen weeks before split in adoring post
00:40
Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury argue in last video before split
00:37
Simone Ashley poses for Pirelli as 2025 calendar returns to nudity
02:24
Kraven the Hunter trailer gives first look at Spider-Man villain Rhino
01:00
First time Molly-Mae and Tommy meet resurfaces after split
01:02
What causes tinnitus and when you should seek medical help
00:24
Katie Price reveals latest cosmetic treatment prior to airport arrest
00:43
Watch adverts banned by ASA for not disclosing Steven Bartlett links
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32