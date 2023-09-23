A reckless driver was clocked at 162mph in his Porsche – one of the highest speeds ever recorded by police.

Christopher Debono, 62, was filmed hurtling along the A43 bypass in Corby on 19 May.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team were monitoring rush-hour traffic when Debono passed their mobile enforcement van at 6.15pm.

He was clocked at 162mph – more than twice the legal speed limit and one of the fastest ever recorded by police.

Debono, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, admitted driving at a speed in excess of 70mph when he appeared before the courts.

He was banned from driving for six months and fined £1,000.