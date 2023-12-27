Watch moment driver rescued from dangling truck cab over busy highway

This is the moment a truck driver caught in a crash wreckage and left dangling from an overpass over a busy highway is rescued by firefighters.

The 18-wheeler truck went over the side of the overpass at around 8am on 23 December in Palm Beac Gardens in Florida, following heavy rainfall.

Firefighters can be seen securing the rig, before using a ladder to reach the stricken driver. He was harnessed and carried to safety

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the man is “very lucky to be alive” but confirmed he has since been released from hospital to spend Christmas with his family.