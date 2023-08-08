Drone captures drug dealer in sneaky act moments before police corner him

Footage from a drone caught a man dealing drugs just moments before he was cordoned by police.

Kalum Olver, 22, was caught sneaking down an alley in Middlesborough to do a drugs deal, before he was captured by officers on 24 May. The whole incident, including Olver’s arrest was captured on the drone.

A search at a nearby property uncovered 31 grip seal bags containing £300 of crack cocaine.

Olver pleaded guilty to the offence and has now been sentenced to 28 months in prison.