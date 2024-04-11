Police made a sinister discovery in the boot of a man’s car after he told officers they would “only find bits and bobs in there”.

Officers from Kent Police stopped Alex Underwood as he walked to his car in Tunbridge Wells on 5 March, following a proactive investigation.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a stab vest, scales, and deal bags.

Two mobile handsets were also recovered which were matched to active drug supply lines.

One of them had been used to send 9,296 messages to more than 150 different contacts, between the end of September 2023 and early January 2024.

Underwood, 29, has now been sentenced to three years in prison.