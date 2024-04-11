Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:26
Man tells police he ‘only has bits and bobs’ in car boot as officers make sinister discovery
Police made a sinister discovery in the boot of a man’s car after he told officers they would “only find bits and bobs in there”.
Officers from Kent Police stopped Alex Underwood as he walked to his car in Tunbridge Wells on 5 March, following a proactive investigation.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a stab vest, scales, and deal bags.
Two mobile handsets were also recovered which were matched to active drug supply lines.
One of them had been used to send 9,296 messages to more than 150 different contacts, between the end of September 2023 and early January 2024.
Underwood, 29, has now been sentenced to three years in prison.
Up next
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:46
Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta
00:39
Grand National: Jockey Club director on three major safety changes
00:28
Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham on green screen while shooting new film
00:40
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris pledge ahead of retirement
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
00:35
Exclusive: Challengers writer reveals which tennis stars inspired film
00:30
Exclusive: Zendaya on transforming into tennis star for Challengers
01:26
Challengers: Zendaya reveals she plays her most ‘cruel’ character yet
02:24