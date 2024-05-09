Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:18
Watch: Convicted drug dealer sprints away from journalist outside court
This is the moment a convicted drug dealer sprints away from a journalist as he is asked about paying back money from his crimes.
Wales Online investigations editor Conor Gogarty approached property developer Matthew Cleary outside Cardiff Crown Court on 9 May.
The journalist asked Cleary if he intended to pay back the £52,000 he was ordered to by court from his dealings, but got no response as the convicted criminal sprinted away from the scene.
Cleary was involved in cannabis factories in and around Cardiff in a conspiracy thought to have involved more than 100kg of the Class B drug.
