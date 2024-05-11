A drug dealer threw 2kg of heroin out of his car window as he led police on a high-speed chase across the country, before trying to make his escape at Manchester Airport.

Neil Corrigan, 42, was captured by police bodycamera footage throwing the drugs out of a white Mercedes Sprinter van on the M56 near Warrington on 5 March.

A pursuit followed and Corrigan sped to Manchester Airport, where he pulled up at the terminal one car park and tried to make a run for it, before being caught by officers.

Corrigan appeared at Chester Crown Court on 9 May where he was sentenced to five years in prison. He has also been banned from driving for 5 years and 4 months.