Watch ‘largest-ever’ drugs bust as £450m of cocaine found in bananas

The National Crime Agency and Border Force have made what is believed to be the biggest-ever seizure of class-A drugs in the UK.

The haul of 5.7 tonnes of cocaine was found in a container at Southampton Port on 8 February. Details can only now be released.

The blocks of drugs were found hidden within a cargo of bananas that had been transported from South America.

NCA Director Chris Farrimond said: “This record-breaking seizure will represent a huge hit to the international organised crime cartels involved, denying them massive profits. The work of the NCA was crucial to making it happen.”