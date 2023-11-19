Homes of Albanian drugs gang who idolised Al Pacino’s Scarface raided by police

A million-pound Albanian drugs gang who idolised Al Pacino’s Scarface have been uncovered by police and sentenced to more than 70 years in prison.

The County Lines gang produced cocaine worth more than £1.1million and flooded towns across the Midlands.

The ten-strong gang was led by Edmund Haziri, 36, and his younger brother Edward, 34, who ran the 'Eddie line' drugs operation.

The gang, who sold drugs wrapped in lottery ticket stubs, were finally caught after a year-long police operation.

Dramatic police footage shows the gang being arrested in multiple raids across the Midlands and London at 7am on 23 March last year.

Bodycam footage shows police searching a flat that had a giant poster of Al Pacino’s Tony Montana character from Scarface, plastered on the wall.