Police seize millions of amphetamine pills marked with Liverpool FC logo

Police have uncovered 1.5 million amphetamine pills in bags stamped with the iconic red Liverpool FC logo.

The alleged suspects reportedly ran a logistics company and used it as a front to distribute drugs in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand.

In a press conference on Friday (28 June), Police Lieutenant General Krittapon Yeesakhon said an arrest was made following a tipoff from an undercover informant that 10 parcels containing illegal goods were being stored at a delivery centre in Lampang province.

The suspects, who were not named by officials, were then summoned to the Mae Chan Police Station.

However, they allegedly tried to flee through the Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai International Airport, where they were arrested.