Drug dealer sleeps through police raid of his home

A dozy drug dealer failed to wake up - despite police raiding his home.

Dylan Stanton, 21, was arrested at his property in Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire, in January 2022 after intelligence suggested he was dealing drugs.

Inside officers found cocaine and cannabis as well as £2,000 in cash, mobile phones and bank cards.

Bodycam footage released by Cambridgeshire Constabulary shows Stanton asleep in bed when the force battered down his door.

The officer is heard saying “show us your hands mate” before going over to Stanton, who doesn’t appear to wake up despite having his shoulder shaken.

Stanton later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.