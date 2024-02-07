Sussex Police borrow kayaks to arrest drink driver

Sussex Police officers had to borrow kayaks to reach and arrest a drunk driver, who drove his car into flood waters in Bognor.

Police were called at 9:30am on 15 November 2023, after James Doyle, 57, misjudged the road and drove into the water.

Footage shows Doyle’s car wading through flood waters, after which members of the public allowed officers to use kayaks to reach Doyle.

Doyle appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 12 December 2023 and admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Doyle was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months when he appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5 February.