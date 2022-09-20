Shocking footage shows the moment a garda (Irish police) car was rammed by another vehicle as two drivers performed dangerous handbrake turns in Dublin.

The incident happened on Cherry Orchard Avenue around 7.30pm on Monday (19 September) and a video posted on social media shows multiple people watching on.

Onlookers can even be heard alerting drivers to a garda car approaching, with some encouraging the drivers to “ram them”.

The cars involved were later left to burn in a local park, the Irish Mirror reports.

A garda spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made, but investigations are ongoing.

