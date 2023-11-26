Irish Parliament protected by ring of steel following rioting in Dublin

Ireland's parliament was surrounded by steel barriers following violence in Dublin this week.

A heavy gardai (Irish police) presence has been seen in the capital across the weekend following rioting on Thursday night (23 November).

Violence broke out after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in the north inner city.

Chaotic scenes involving far-right elements saw police cars, buses and trams set alight, and shops looted and damaged.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said 48 arrests have been made in the city since Thursday and a high-visibility policing plan is in place throughout the weekend.