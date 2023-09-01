Dust storm blows through football stadium mid-game in Arizona

A dust storm blew through an American football game in Arizona on Thursday, 31 August, causing Arizona State-Southern Utah to pause.

Strong winds blew dust into the stadium, causing visibility problems. The Sun Devils’ marching band cancelled halftime performance, before officials called for the stands to be evacuated as the haboob intensified.

“The game is temporarily delayed. Follow the directions of our event attendants and exit the stadium,” the stadium scoreboards read.

The strong winds were followed by rain and lightning, with strikes prompted an initial 30-minute delay around 8:45 p.m.