This is the moment a man acting suspiciously on an e-bike is stopped by police in London’s busy Leicester Square.

Ali Al-Hindawi, 29, was monitored on CCTV cameras before he was stopped by officers on Charing Cross Road on the evening of 16 February.

He was found concealing a bag under his jacket containing cannabis, methyl amphetamine and other illegal substances.

He also admitted having a locking knife hidden inside one of his pockets and was arrested.

Further investigations involved a search of his home in Hammersmith, where a larger consignment of drugs was seized, along with equipment used in drug supply.

Al-Hindawi, of Askew Road, Hammersmith, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.