A television presenter continued to deliver his live news bulletin after a powerful earthquake shook the studio.

At least 13 people have died after the 6.5-magnitude quake hit Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It was felt across an area more than 1,000km wide, in India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

This clip shows the scary moment the Mahshriq TV studio in Pakistan began to shake as the earthquake hit.

