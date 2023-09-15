EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has issued a plea for people to help after her husband Yassine Al-Jermoni returned to Morocco to help his family following the deadly earthquake.

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl said: "I'm married to Yassine who is Moroccan and my family are Moroccan. And over the last few days, it's been, let's say, very challenging in their country. And I said, 'What's the matter?'.

"He said, 'Actually, I didn't want to alarm you. But you know, we all had to get out of the house' and he made sure that people were safe where he was.”

Fergison is now urging companies to donate sleeping equipment, tents, or things for people to live in temporary shelters.