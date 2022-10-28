Sunak warns of ‘difficult decisions’ to fix economy after disastrous mini-Budget

Rishi Sunak says “difficult decisions” will have to be made to save the economy amid the financial fallout from Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget.

“I acknowledge mistakes have been made and part of why I’m now prime minister, my job is to fix them,” Mr Sunak said.

“The chancellor has already said, of course, difficult decisions will have to be made and I’m going to sit down with him.”

Mr Sunak also moved to reassure people decisions will be taken with “fairness at the heart” to “protect the most vulnerable”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.