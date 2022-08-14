Footage captures a deadly fire engulfing a Coptic Church in Egypt's capital today where at least 41 people have been killed.

The fire blocked the entrance to the Cairo church in the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba, resulting in a stampede.

Most of the victims are said to be children, according to Reuters.

The number of dead was announced by the country's Coptic Church, citing health officials.

Dozens more have reportedly been injured.

Police say an initial investigation suggests an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church.

