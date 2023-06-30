The moment a buffalo due to be sacrificed for Eid escaped has been caught on camera by a member of the public.

Barging its way out of a truck in the Indian district of Moradabad, the beast sends crowds running away as it charges down the road, causing chaos.

The sacrifice of livestock, including sheep, goats and cows, during Eid al-Adha commemorates a story from the Quran

A number of injuries have been reported, and there’s now a probe into the incident.

Known as the “festival of sacrifice”, Eid al-Adha commemorates the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.