Driver killed ‘showboating’ e-bike rider seen doing wheelies ‘to teach him a lesson’

CCTV footage has captured a driver who deliberately followed and rammed into an electric bike rider he thought was “showboating”, leaving him to die.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, chased 22-year-old Liam Jones and struck him twice along Moat Lane, Sheldon, just before midnight on August 1, 2023.

Footage shows Jones performing a “stand-up wheelie” in front of Ibrahim’s vehicle before being pursued and hit twice by the vehicle.

Jones sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Ibrahim was found guilty of murder following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

His brother, Abdullahi Ibrahim, 21, was a passenger during the incident and previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. The siblings will be sentenced on March 26.