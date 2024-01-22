Judge Judy endorses Nikki Haley in 2024 presidential race

Judge Judy praised Nikki Haley as she endorsed the Republican ahead of Tuesday's (23 January) New Hampshire primary.

The daytime television host, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, appeared on stage at Exeter High School as she expressed her support for Donald Trump's rival.

It came before the former president opened up an 11 percentage point lead over Ms Haley according to the latest poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire.

"I’m not here necessarily to bash the competition, although I am perfectly capable of doing that," the 81-year-old said.