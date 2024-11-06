RFK Jr issues warning to ‘entire departments’ of FDA after Trump election victory

Robert F Kennedy Jr warned that entire departments of the Food and Drug Administration “have to go” following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory.

Speaking on Wednesday, 6 November, the former independent candidate — who is vying for a place in the 47th president's Cabinet — announced his intentions.

Mr Trump previously promised to allow Mr Kennedy to oversee the health, food and medicines government sectors during his second administration despite his obsession with debunked conspiracies.

“Why do we have Fruit Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three,” Mr Kennedy added.