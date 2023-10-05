Driver claims he was ‘kidnapped’ by his runaway electric car

A driver has claimed that he was “kidnapped’’ by his own runaway electric car, forcing him to call police to ram the vehicle off the road.

Brian Morrison says his new MG ZS EV fully electric vehicle suffered a “catastrophic malfunction” late at night on Sunday, 1 October.

The 53-year-old from Glasgow, who has mob said he was stuck driving at 30mph before calling police who forcibly stopped the runaway vehicle by allowing it to slowly crash into their van.

MG Motor UK said they have been urgently trying to make contact with Morrison so his vehicle can be inspected.