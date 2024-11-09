Fathers of police officers killed by Dale Cregan receive first-of-their-kind awards

The fathers of PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone have received first-of-their-kind awards acknowledging the deaths of their daughters while on duty.

Both lost their lives when they were murdered by Dale Cregan in Manchester in 2012, following a bogus 999 call.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone met with Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, where he expressed his empathy for their loss.

The Elizabeth Emblem will be given to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants who lose their lives at work.