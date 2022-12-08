Former Theranos executive Ramesh Balwani sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, business partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

He was convicted in July of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the failed blood-testing start-up.

Meanwhile, Holmes was sentenced to over 11 years in prison last month.

Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, served as her second-in-command and had direct oversight over the labs.

The pair’s trials were separated after Holmes accused Balwani of abuse during their romantic relationship.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.