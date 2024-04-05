Independent TV
Elizabeth Hurley denies ‘absurd’ rumours she took Prince Harry’s virginity
Elizabeth Hurley has denied “absurd” rumours she was the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity.
The British actress and model has now addressed rumours that she was the older woman Harry wrote about losing his virginity to in his memoir, Spare.
The 58-year-old who appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (3 April), said: "That was ludicrous!
"He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous.
"It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American'...”
