Merseyside police read out a statement from the family of Elle Edwards at a press conference today (30 December), after their daughter was fatally shot outside a Wallasey Village pub.

"Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her," detective superintendent Sue Coombs said, on behalf of Tim Edwards, who was in the room.

"She was the glue that held this big family together."

A Tranmere man, 31, is still in custody.

