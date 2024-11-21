Elon Musk’s father has accused England of “going back 400 years to the Tudor times” as he called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

Errol Musk also criticsed Labour cabinet members for previous comments about President-elect Donald Trump.

Appearing on Andrew Marr’s LBC show on Wednesday (20 November), Mr Musk said: “England has gone back to theTudor times, you’ve gone back 400 years with this government.”

When asked about his thoughts on Sir Keir, Mr Musk added: “He needs to reign before four years, he needs to resign in the next three months.”