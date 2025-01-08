Moment MPs reject Conservative bid to launch another grooming gang inquiry

MPs rejected a Conservative bid to push for another national inquiry into grooming gangs by 364 votes to 111 in a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 8 January.

The government’s draft child protection legislation passed its first Commons hurdle on Wednesday.

Tories tabled the motion to demand a new national inquiry into gangs which, if approved, would have prevented the legislation from making progress, but MPs voted to reject this.

The issue has become a political storm after Elon Musk used X to launch a barrage of attacks at Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

In response to Labour’s opposition to calls for a national inquiry, Mr Musk called Sir Keir “Starmtrooper” and accused him of trying to cover up “terrible things”.