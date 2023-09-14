Elon Musk ignores reporter after claims he stopped Ukrainian attack on Russia

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk refused to answer a journalist when he asked if “his ego and ignorance had cost Ukrainian lives”.

The businessman behind X, formerly known as Twitter, has been accused of enabling Vladimir Putin by withholding the use of his satellite network for a Ukranian drone attack.

Sky News correspondent James Matthew quizzed Musk on his relationship on with Putin.

Matthew asked: “A Ukrainian official says you have enabled Vladimir Putin as an aggressor - what do you say to that?”

He then asks: “Vladimir Putin calls you outstanding Mr. Musk, do you appreciate that? What would you call Vladimir Putin?”