How is the government going to help businesses with their energy bills?

The government has revealed its plan to help businesses tackle their soaring energy bills in an announcement on Wednesday, 21 September.

Under a new scheme that will run for six months from October, there will be a "supported wholesale price" for businesses that will see costs fixed at around half the open market rate.

Businesses, charities, schools, hospitals, and public sector organisations will all be covered by the initiative.

The level of support will vary depending on the contract each business holds with its supplier - this video walks us through the details.

