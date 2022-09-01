‘No one should be cut off’ if they can't afford energy bills, says chancellor

Nadhim Zahawi has said that “no-one should be cut off” if they cannot afford energy bills amid the cost of living crisis.

"No-one should be cut off... The companies themselves have already started to write letters and emails to ask people if they are vulnerable, if they are feeling that they can’t pay, that they should contact their supplier, their companies," Mr Zahawi told Sky News.

The minister's remarks come as the Resolution Foundation has warned the next prime minister’s tenure could be dominated by the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century.

